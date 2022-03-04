Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 15 promo: Time for a change?

Next week on NBC you are going to see Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 15, and this one could be about a revolution. Or, at the very least, it could be a story that causes the DA’s office to start to view things differently when it comes to their charges.

Can sexual assault be considered a hate crime? Based on this particular case, there is a legitimate argument to be made. The victim is a young woman targeted by predators simply due to her gender and being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The entire situation appears to be horrific, and this woman never had any chance to escape this gruesome fate.

So why hasn’t such an assault been considered a hate crime before? In the words of Carisi, it’s just not something that the prosecution does. However, Benson suggests that it could be time to change that and with this in mind, we’re off to the metaphorical races here. We can’t sit here and say with confidence that decades’ worth of procedure are going to be completely undone by one case, but one of the things that you should always want to do within the world of SVU is try to start conversations.

Unfortunately, NBC has not released any further details about the time of this writing, so in that sense the promo below is going to have to speak for itself. We’ll have to see precisely how things unfold over the course of this case, but we know that SVU looks for every single episode to leave a big impact. Of course, the big mystery that remains is what sort of impact that will be.

Related – Take a look at some more news on Law & Order: SVU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 15 now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







