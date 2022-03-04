Who is Ned Eisenberg? Law & Order: SVU airs title card tribute

Who is Ned Eisenberg? At the end of tonight’s Law & Order: SVU episode, we saw a tribute to the man for his contributions on the show.

As many diehards of SVU know already, Ned played an invaluable role within this chapter of the franchise over the years. He played multiple roles over the course of a few different decades. This is the thing with the entire Law & Order franchise — if you are talented and a delight to work with, the producers bring you back. It doesn’t matter if it is a totally different role or not.

According to People Magazine, Eisenberg passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer. In a post on her official Instagram, here is what Mariska Hargitay had to say on the subject:

“My heart is so full of sadness over the loss of our dear, dear Ned Eisenberg. What a light and what a love. And such a first-rate actor, which pales next to him as a first-rate human.

“We will remember him always with his bright, mischievous smile and his wide-open heart. We love and miss you, sweet Ned.” For those who missed the specific title card tonight, showrunner Warren Leight was kind enough to post that on Twitter (see below) alongside a message of his own. He was clearly loved by the entire show staff, and they will miss everything he brought both to this world and the acting/writing communities at large. For many actors, being on a Law & Order show is a valuable rite of passage, and it is a memory they carry with them for most of their lives. For those who are unaware, title cards are one of the most appropriate ways that a television show can honor someone for their accomplishments. They allow people to be remembered in the years that follow, plus also facilitate a number of important conversations. Even if Ned may sadly be gone, he will never be forgotten and this card will remain in all subsequent airings of the series. Our thoughts go out to Eisenberg’s friends and loved ones during what must be a difficult time. (Photo: NBC.) This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter. Tonight our thoughts are with Ned's family and friends, and the New York City acting and writing community that knew Ned and loved him. pic.twitter.com/BA1em8cbcU — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 4, 2022

