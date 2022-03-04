Why did Richard Flood leave Grey’s Anatomy, Cormac Hayes? He explains

Why did Richard Flood leave Grey’s Anatomy? Entering the episode tonight, we technically thought the character was already gone. Yet, Cormac Hayes showed up and had one final moment with Meredith Grey before saying his goodbye.

Given that Hayes was originally brought on to be a love interest of sorts to Meredith Grey, it made some sense that he spent some time with her in his farewell. Meanwhile, he also shared a moment with Teddy where she confronted him about what happened. She knows that something happened with him and Owen in that car that is causing him to leave, and she is clearly frustrated not know what it is. (Ultimately, Hayes didn’t want to carry around his secret at the hospital, and also decided that he didn’t want to report him. This was his only option.)

In an interview with Deadline, Flood confirmed that it was the right time in the end for him to go. However, the idea of the exit originally came from the creative team as opposed to it being something that he asked for:

They came up with the exit. I didn’t know until closer to when we were shooting how it would actually happen but there’d been a few conversations during the summer as far as how the season would unfold and then during the season there were more conversations about what might be good [for the show] and what might be good for me. Having three years on the show felt right for me, and I think that the arc of the character with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. I was very happy that everybody felt the same, and they just got to it.

