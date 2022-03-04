Big Brother Canada 10: Who was the first person evicted?

Who was the first person evicted from Big Brother Canada 10? Of course, there was a lot to unpack in a short period of time.

Let’s start things off with this: Hermon won Head of Household and soon after that, he chose to nominate Melina and Jess. Jess quickly became the target due to their communication with Hermon. However, Jess won the Veto! That secured their safety and after that, Kevin was named the replacement nominee. This was all really obvious — some of the outcasts found themselves to be the target in the early going here.

The worst part about the first eviction of the season is that we don’t really get a sense of anything that happened leading up to it. We’re mostly in the dark as the speeches are said and the vote is read out. Kevin was trying to play this sweet/innocent act, and we really wondered if that was actually coming through to the rest of the house.

Ultimately, though, Melina was evicted in a near-unanimous vote, with Jess and Jay being the only two to go the other way. It does feel like there’s a clear majority right now and to the surprise of no one, it’s a lot of the more athletic and less-offbeat men and women in the game. People tend to flock to others that they relate to, so this really shouldn’t come as some great shock.

We heard after the fact that Melina campaigned; however, we didn’t get a chance to see any of it on the feeds. Also, her interview with Arisa Cox lasted around five seconds. There’s almost too much going on so early in the season and because of that, we wish there was another episode at the start of the season.

