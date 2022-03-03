Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 video: ‘Where We Stand’ sneak peeks!

Tomorrow night on CBS you’ll have a chance to check out Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 — and today, we’ve got sneak peeks to better set the stakes!

So what can we tell you about “Where We Stand”? This is a story where some characters are in jeopardy and because of that, some difficult decisions need to be made. We start off here with Anthony, who has Erin in a pretty precarious position. If she tells the truth about some of his recent actions, he could lose his job. However, if she lies for him, she could lose hers instead. Regardless of Anthony’s intentions he’s created a pickle for his boss and he knows it. This is why he tells her in the first sneak peek below to do whatever she needs to. He’s not going to have her lie on his behalf and beyond just that, he seems ready to face the consequences of his choices.

Granted, we don’t foresee Steve Schirripa’s character getting kicked off the show — we just think the producers want us to be at least a little bit worried for the sake of this episode.

As for the other sneak peeks, they are mostly about understanding. Take Baez, for example, who does her best to empathize with someone at the center of a case. When people you love are in danger, you will do whatever you can in order to save them — even if some of the consequences are pretty severe. That’s just one side of what is being dealt with here.

The final preview is more on the silly side, as it largely consists of the entire Reagan family making fun of Sean’s new shirt — Sean included! It was a gift from his girlfriend, and sometimes you wear things solely for the sake of impressing the people you love.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







