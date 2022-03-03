Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 11 spoilers: Is the big surgery here?

For most of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 on ABC, we’ve seen the bulk of Meredith Grey’s storyline focus in on one thing: Her surgery to cure Dr. Hamilton of his Parkinson’s Disease. If the experimental procedure turns out to be successful, then it could be one of the biggest medical breakthroughs of all time. However, there is such a thin line here and it could fail easily. Everyone knows of the risks involved.

While we can’t guarantee that next week’s new episode “Legacy” will 100% feature the surgery, we’re at least going to get a chance to see the buildup to the procedure for Meredith, Amelia, and the rest of the team. Meanwhile, the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 11 synopsis below shows that Bailey, Owen, and even Nick Marsh are going to have some stories of their own:

“Legacy” – While Meredith, Amelia and the team prepare for Dr. Hamilton’s long-awaited, groundbreaking surgery, Bailey receives an unexpected offer. Owen’s impatience makes him a difficult physical therapy patient, forcing Link to intervene. In Minnesota, Nick makes a liver transplant a teaching moment when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 10 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will this prove to be a game-changer for the show? If nothing else, we admire that the writers are moving forward with the Hamilton story and not necessarily making it an all-season thing. Ellen Pompeo’s character is doing some incredible work, but at the same time, we find ourselves craving opportunities to actually see her around the regular team again. Is that really soi much to ask? Meredith is the main character and yet, she’s been disconnected from the rest of the cast throughout the process.

