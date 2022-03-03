The Tourist season 2: Will Jamie Dornan series be renewed at HBO Max?

Following the premiere today on HBO Max, is there a reason to have hope for The Tourist season 2? Will we have a chance to see all sorts of great stuff down the road here?

Well, we do think that the show is going to reach a wide audience on the streaming service. It’s perfect timing given the success of Dornan’s recent movie Belfast, and the show generated a lot of attention for itself when it aired on BBC One in the UK a little bit earlier this year.

Insofar as the future goes, we’d say that, at least for now, things are a little bit up in the air. We’d love to sit here with confidence and say that there’s another season coming, but the original plan was only to do a single season. Yet, Dornan has already admitted that the success of the first season has led to some rethinking that idea, so we don’t think you can rule anything out as of yet with 100% confidence. Much of it could do to the show’s international performance, but beyond just that the story that is devised for it behind the scenes. Since the first season was designed from the get-go to tie together a ton of loose ends, we don’t picture a lot of people bolting out the door in order to tell more stories featuring some of these characters. Instead, we’re likely to see a little more of a cautious approach here.

In the end, the thing that we’re hoping for the most here is the opportunity to see Dornan star in more great stories like this. Even if there isn’t a season 2 proper for The Tourist, can someone craft another series that will offer him something different?

Do you want to see The Tourist season 2 happen at HBO Max?

