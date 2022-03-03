Station 19 season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Who can help Sullivan?

As you prepare for Station 19 season 5 episode 11 on ABC next week, there are a number of things we’re set to think about. Take, for example, whether or not Sullivan can find stability in his life, or if Travis can figure out what he wants out of his romantic future.

There is a small Grey’s Anatomy crossover in this episode in the form of James Pickens Jr. stopping by but in general, this episode is mostly about the firefighters. To get a little more insight all about what’s ahead, we suggest that you read the full Station 19 season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

“The Little Things You Do Together” – The Station 19 crew offers aid to a man who sets himself on fire. Theo proves his devotion to Vic; Sullivan seeks advice from Dr. Webber; and Travis comes to a realization about his love life on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There are a lot of different stories in here that are emotional in their own way, but how will they impact the story at large? That’s the sort of thing that, at least for now, we’re going to have to wait and see on. The biggest thing to remember here it that there is a lot of story left. Because of that, there’s a lot of time for things to shift and change in all sorts of ways. Of course, that also means plenty of time for more crossovers, happy moments, and of course tear-jerkers. We of course want there to be optimism on the show after all the dark stuff we’ve seen in the real world, but we’re not altogether sure that is going to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Station 19 season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around to make 100% certain that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







