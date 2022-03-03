The Dropout season 1 episode 4 air date: What’s next on Hulu?

Following the eventful three-episode premiere today, it makes sense to want The Dropout season 1 episode 4 on Hulu as soon as possible. So when will that be? Precisely what can you expect? There are a few different things to talk about here!

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that the programming strategy for The Dropout is somewhat similar to Pam & Tommy and a number of other similar projects we’ve seen at the streaming service over the years. They tend to give you the first three episodes at once, then a week off before they deliver anything else. From there, the plan is to give you new episodes every week for the rest of the project.

Given that this is based on the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, a number of viewers will know already how everything ends. The show is about the downfall of Theranos, but before that, how precisely they try to reach the top. With a potential deal with Walgreens incoming, Elizabeth is going to do whatever she can in episode 4 to make sure that it happens. However, with more technology comes more scrutiny, and this is where questions come into play on FDA approval and a whole lot more.

For a few more official details from Hulu itself, go ahead and check out the full The Dropout season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Walgreens is enticed by Elizabeth to seal the deal on a new partnership with Theranos; Ian tries to investigate what’s going on behind closed doors.

If there is one major question we have for The Dropout moving forward, it’s tied to whether or not it can keep its momentum. We know that there have been some critics who have come out and criticized streaming services for stretching what should be two-hour movies into six or eight-part series. We think there’s enough material in this case, but it’s all based on presentation.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Dropout season 1 episode 4?

