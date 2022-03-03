Walker season 2 episode 11 spoilers: A look ahead towards ‘Boundaries’

As you prepare for Walker season 2 episode 11 on The CW next week, you should know that there are currents of change coursing through the story. Walker has a new partner, Liam stumbles across a major challenge, and by the end of this episode, there could be major family revelations. “Boundaries” could be one of those episodes that proves to be so much more than what we originally anticipate it being.

One thing we do know with some confidence? It’s going to be the last new episode for at least a little while. After all, there’s one thing The CW seemingly loves to do with the Jared Padalecki series, and that is give it random hiatuses right when it is starting to build momentum.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, all you have to do is check out the full Walker season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

BONHAM AND ABELINE COME CLEAN ABOUT SECRETS FROM THE PAST – When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey which could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another. Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with the family if he can get the chance. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#211). Original airdate 3/10/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things that we’ve already seem throughout the season is that the Walker family’s feud has some pretty deep roots — so much so that it’s probably not going to end anytime soon. We’d say to be prepared for that since otherwise, you are setting yourself up for disappointment.

