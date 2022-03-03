Magnum PI season 4 episode 15 video: First look at MacGyver alum!

Friday night’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 15 is going to be bringing a lot to the table when it airs on CBS tomorrow night. You’ve got an exciting mission, a fun sideplot, and even an appearance from a familiar face!

If you missed the news already, former MacGyver series regular Levy Tran is going to be guest-starring on Friday’s “Dead Man Walking,” but in a completely different role than her previous CBS show. In the sneak peek below, you can get a first look at her character Tia Min, an intelligent, formidably bodyguard to a powerful crime boss. Judging from the aforementioned preview, though, Magnum starts to surmise that it may be Tia who is the actual brains of the operation.

Is Levy’s character going to be an adversary here? There is a reasonable chance of that, at least based on the information that we have at present. There is clearly some tension between her and Magnum, and we also know that at some point during this episode, Thomas is going to find himself poisoned! (We know that Levy is more than capable of doing some awesome action sequences, so we wouldn’t be mad if she was featured in that capacity at all.)

While it’s a little weird to see Levy in another role, especially since Magnum PI and MacGyver are set in the same universe, we are 100% happy to have her around.

As for another sneak peek…

Who is down for some tug-of-war training? That’s what this preview is all about, but it’s also a little bit awkward. For starters, Magnum signed up everyone to do it; yet, he’s not actually there to take part in the practice. Higgins claims that he’s off meeting with a client; maybe that is tied to everything that we’ve already mapped out here…

