The Bachelor spoilers: Clayton Echard’s overnight-date disaster

Following The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, Tuesday night is when things could truly hit the fan for Clayton Echard.

If you’ve been watching the promos for most of the season, then you know that there is an extremely-messy situation coming at the overnight dates. Clayton ends up confessing to multiple women that he was intimate with them and, for some inexplicable reason, he decides to tell them at the same exact time. The promo below indicates that he was with at least two women, and you also see Susie saying that there are things that she “can’t compromise.” Based on at least some of the evidence we’re seeing so far, it feels very much on the table that someone like Susie could leave after this confession. Clayton himself could also give up the journey, as he claims that his heart isn’t in it anymore after the mess he’s created.

So is there even going to be a proper finale after this? We’ll have to wait and see, but all indications right now are that the journey is far from over. Check out the synopsis below for some additional information:

“2609” – It’s fantasy suite week! Clayton and the three remaining ladies travel to beautiful Reykjavik, Iceland, where they each enjoy passionate dates filled with all the awe-inspiring landscapes, all the romance the country has to offer, and the opportunity to spend a relationship-changing night together. Despite the alluring atmosphere, it’s here that Clayton faces the possibility that he may have gone too far in opening himself up to love, a possibility made all too real when one woman’s questions send him reeling. Will Clayton’s heart survive the journey? Only time will tell on an emotionally explosive new episode of “The Bachelor,” TUESDAY, MARCH 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember, The Women Tell All is going to air in the standard timeslot on Monday night.

You'll have to see it to believe it. Don't miss #TheBachelor's two-night event starting Monday on ABC! pic.twitter.com/OQGhbDbQPP — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 3, 2022

