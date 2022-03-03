When Calls the Heart season 9: Erin Krakow on Elizabeth, Lucas

With the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere coming to Hallmark Channel this weekend, what better time than the present to talk Elizabeth and Lucas? The relationship between these two is a cornerstone of the story to come, and while we know there will be some conflict, there’s going to also be a lot of romance. It’s important to remember that this is the sort of show designed to make your heart go a-flutter. The producers want that to be the case!

So is there going to be some sort of significant time jump when the season 9 premiere arrives? “Significant” may not be the right word, but Erin Krakow did suggest recently to Entertainment Tonight that a little bit of time will have passed:

“We see that they have progressed in their relationship a bit. There’s still that excitement about new young love, really, and we’re getting to explore more of what that relationship is in a family dynamic with little Jack, and what that relationship is like in their private, more intimate moments together. It is a relationship that is fueled by care and respect and understanding, but also a fair amount of passion. They’re not holding back, I’ll say that.”

It’s clear that there will be a lot of happy moments, so what could hold the two of them back? There are some challenges coming courtesy of Lucas’ past, and there is of course all the standard issues that come with trying to make things work with people living very distinct lives. Lucas will need to be a fantastic partner to Elizabeth and also a father figure to Little Jack; there are multiple responsibilities on his plate! Season 9 could be very much about exploration, and these two characters figuring out more if they are truly meant for each other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you think about be coming for Elizabeth and Lucas on When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







