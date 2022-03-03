Power Book IV: Force: Will Starz hurry along now a season 2 renewal?

In the event you did not know, the past 24 hours have been a little bit messy within the world of Power Book IV: Force — and you can say the same thing for the rest of the franchise. This is what happens when executive producer 50 Cent gets upset and threatens to not re-sign an overall deal at Starz over the lack of a season 2 renewal.

Do we think that one is coming for the Joseph Sikora series? Absolutely, and it’s really just a matter of when that news comes out. What we wonder now is if the 50 Cent comments cause there to be some sort of change of plans in the announcement.

Of course, any network or company would love to say that they are not beholden to a single person; however, there is no denying that 50 Cent is essential to Starz at this point. Not only does he have three different Power shows on the air, but he is also an EP of one of their biggest shows of 2021 in BMF. If they lose their deal with him, that means that he would work more on future projects somewhere else.

Our thinking is that internally, 50’s proclamation won’t change too much when it comes to the long-term plans for Force or any other show at the network. However, it could easily change the way in which the network opts to announce things. There’s no real need to keep the audience waiting on a renewal that they know is coming. If we were Starz, we’d go ahead and announce a season 2 over the next few days; doing this helps to squelch some concerns, satisfy 50 Cent, and allow you as a network to focus on what you deem to be most important. The less you have to deal with other distractions, the better off you will be.

