Chicago PD season 9 episode 15 promo: Makayla is kidnapped!

Next week is going to bring us Chicago PD season 9 episode 15 which, to the surprise of no one, could be an incredibly shocking hour.

Why can’t Kim Burgess ever just have a win? Right when she is finally allowed custody of Makayla from the court, everything has to go awry and her kid gets kidnapped. Going from absolutely joy to utter devastation within a few short minutes was NOT an easy thing to watch, and we can’t imagine what Burgess and Ruzek both are going through now.

We know that both of these characters will have the full support of Intelligence as they work to find Makayla, but that doesn’t mean that this is going to be easy. It means having to not just locate her, but then also make sure that she is brought back safely. She just needs to be able to focus, not give up, and be prepared for whatever comes next. In the promo below, Voight is trying to encourage her — who would’ve thought that Hank would be the beacon of sunshine here of all people?

For anyone who enjoys heart-pounding entertainment, this episode (titled “Gone”) is probably going to be for you. With that being said, we do hope on the other side of this that there’s a chance for Burgess and Makayla to start to have a little bit of peace. After everything the two of them have gone through overtime, we can’t stress enough how much we feel like these two deserve it. Can we allow them to get a win? Maybe some sort of tiny moment in the sun? We personally don’t think that this is too much to ask.

Of course, we know that this happening here likely means that some other characters are going to be forced into dealing with some peril of their own.

