Is Brett Dalton leaving Chicago Fire, role of Jason Pelham?

Is Brett Dalton leaving Chicago Fire after being a big part of the past several episodes? Is Jason Pelham gone for good?

After the events of tonight’s episode, it does appear as though we’re going to be seeing him ride off into the sunset, at least for the time being. Realizing that Stella was about to transfer to another firehouse in order to be a lieutenant, he opted to take the role instead. While he found great friends and a firehouse family at 51, he also felt like Stella was the reason he ever got the chance. He didn’t want to take this opportunity away from her.

With this in mind, it looks like we’re saying goodbye, at least at the moment, to one of the show’s more popular recurring characters. When Dalton first came on board, we thought Pelham was going to be some heel like we’ve seen with some other people coming into the firehouse here and there. He wasn’t. He had his fair share of challenges, but also a big heart in the end.

So while it seems like we won’t be seeing Pelham in the immediate future after this episode, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the case forever. Remember that he’s still a part of the Chicago Fire Department, so we tend to think there’s a chance he could come back provided that there’s an interest from Dalton’s side and his schedule allows it.

Of course, it also goes without saying that we’re thrilled that Stella doesn’t have to leave 51 now, given that she’s been there for so long and has proven to be a great leader. This promotion is a great culmination of her journey, and we imagine that she’ll continue pushing this alongside her work on Girls on Fire.

