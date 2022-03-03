Is Nick Zano leaving Legends of Tomorrow, Nate Heywood, and why?

Is Nick Zano leaving Legends of Tomorrow, and his longtime role of Nate Heywood, following the events of the season 7 finale?

Ultimately, it’s a hard pill for a lot of longtime fans to swallow, but that doesn’t make it any less true: We have to say goodbye to the longtime series regular. In order to save Gwyn’s great love, Nate, he ended up losing his Citizen Steel powers. After this, he made the decision to go back to the totem and be with Zari 1.0, the great love of his life. It was a fitting end that this character got something he always wanted, plus all of the great memories that come along with his journey.

So why is Nick leaving? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor explains that this was fully his choice to say goodbye:

It was my decision. My contract was coming to an end. I had a conversation with Phil Klemmer, my main man in Burbank, and I told him that I think I’m going to end it when it ends. That decision was made during last hiatus, but the only people who knew were Phil and the producers. My castmates didn’t know. So we started shooting the season, and I didn’t say anything to anybody because I’m very uncomfortable with that kind of attention.

Nick did mention that he is open to coming back down the road, so we’ll have to wait and see if that’s something that comes to pass. Nate is such a fantastic character, and we think that he became a real unsung hero of the show for so many years — and also, the guy who rarely ever got to use his powers. As it turns out, turning into steel comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

