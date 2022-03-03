The Amazing Race 33 finale: Who won, Raquel & Cayla or Kim & Penn?

Who won The Amazing Race 33? Ryan & Dusty, Kim & Penn, and Raquel & Cayla were all in contention entering the final hour.

We should note that we said goodbye to Arun & Natalia in the first hour, not that this is that much of a surprise. They had quite a run given that they were originally eliminated early on in the season, let alone the non-eliminations that kept them around far longer than expected.

With that said, it feels like this was the right final three from the moment the race kicked back off. They’d all claimed first-place victories and brought something to the table entering the final leg, which was set in Los Angeles. We’ll admit that we were rooting for Raquel & Cayla at this point, mostly because they were the biggest underdogs of the group in terms of past performance (even if they finished first in the two legs leading up to it).

Early on in the finale, it became clear that Ryan & Dusty were going to shockingly out of it before things even got going. They struggled with that first task and because of that, they fell far behind. That allowed this to turn into a race between the flight attendants and the YouTube personalities.

The final challenge was the real make-it-or-break-it moment: A memory task all about the places and images that the teams saw all season. Even though Raquel & Cayla arrived early, Kim noted immediately that she took notes and even drew pictures for the majority of the Race. That gave them the advantage and they were able to overtake Raquel & Cayla. With that, they became the official winners of The Amazing Race!

For those wondering, it was a pretty empty finish mat for the final teams — only the people who took part in the restart ended up coming back. Eventually, Raquel & Cayla followed them up in second.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race, including the chance at a season 34 down the road

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 33 finale?

In your mind, did the right team win? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







