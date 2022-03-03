Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 spoilers: Frank’s big speech

In just two days Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 is set to air and to the surprise of no one, Frank Reagan will face a big challenge.

So what is at the center of it this time around? A public outcry, and angry mob outside of 1 Police Plaza, and the backlash from a program that in the minds of many, simply is not working. Here’s how the synopsis for “Where We Stand” describes it: “Frank contends with public outcry to defund the NYPD School Safety Division, after a physical altercation between a school officer and a student goes viral.”

Of course, we know that Frank has plenty of experience delivering speeches and also dealing with people who are unhappy with his performance and/or his policies. One of the things that he knows at this point is that he can’t just ignore them, as this won’t really get him to any resolution. This is someone well-versed in the language of compromise and working to forge a solution that works for everyone. We know that this may not be the easiest thing in the world to figure out, but he’ll likely spend most of this episode with his advisers trying to find a way to make things work.

The viral nature of the altercation could be one of Frank’s biggest challenges, mostly because the majority of people who saw the original video may not bother to hear his response. So how can he get the word out? How can he make sure people know that he’s listening? This is something that probably won’t be solved with just delivering one speech or doing a single interview. It will take time, effort, and most likely a little creativity rolled in there, as well.

