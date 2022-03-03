Big Brother Canada 10 premiere: Who is the first HoH?

Tonight, the Big Brother Canada 10 premiere crammed a lot in — we got a chance to get to know the houseguests and then, we saw the first Head of Household Competition.

Going into the season, Arisa Cox did tell us that there would be a lot of echoes from the past, and we saw that right away with the phone! Back in season 1, Suzette answering the phone allowed her to be the first Head of Household. Here, Jay answering the phone meant that they were safe and with that, they were not eligible to compete in the HoH Competition.

It’s an interesting move for them to make, mostly because it could put a bigger target on their back — all because they ran towards the fun! Yes, sometimes the show can be that silly. Good for them, though, given that it’s another step closer to the jury.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the HoH. This competition was divided into stages, with different houseguests picked at random to compete in them. Personally, we wouldn’t want the pressure of being in power right away. A very enthusiastic Hermon won the puzzle competition, whereas Moose ended up scoring big on the trivia round. Finally, we got to a beanbag toss, which is a really novel way to end the first episode. Josh won that in a come-from-behind capacity.

So who was the winner?

Basically, it was all about who chose the right door. Hermon is the first HoH! He picked right, whereas both Moose and Josh have safety for the week. Add them to Jay, and that does limit some of Hermon’s targets to a certain extent.

We’re absolutely hoping that the first week brings the drama, though we also know at the same time that we’re not going to see the first evictee on the feeds. That’s one part of the show that always bums us out.

