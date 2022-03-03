Batwoman season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the season 3 finale tonight on The CW, do you think that we are going to get a Batwoman season 4 renewal? Or, is there a chance that we’re at the end of the road?

The first thing that we should note here is that for now, nothing is 100% official. We’re hopeful that there are going to be new episodes, but nothing is solidified right now with the network in general. So long as there are reports out there about a sale, we can’t sit here and say that we feel great about almost any show on the lineup. The numbers for Batwoman are also down versus season 2, which is a real shame since we’d argue this was the best season yet. One of the biggest things that the series had going for it this time was the smaller episode order, which allowed it to condense the narrative and display an arc that was pretty continuous from start to finish.

If there is a Batwoman season 4, our hope is that we’d have a chance to see a lot of new villains, surprising twists to the Batman lore, and also more developments in Ryan Wilder’s personal life. The writers threw most of their cards on the table in season 4, and that’s what makes the future exciting. There is a fearlessness that we’re hoping to see continued onward. You have to play every season like it could be the last!

There is no immediate hurry for The CW to announce a renewal for this or any other show. Our hope is that it happens at some point in early May, mostly because that will give the writers plenty of time to formulate another story. The earliest a season 4 could potentially premiere is in the fall, but we’ll have more opportunities to discuss that down the road.

