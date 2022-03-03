Killing Eve season 4: Who was injured during filming?

Killing Eve season 4 has the potential for big events on-screen over the next few weeks; as it turns out, it was also eventful behind-the-scenes — and painful, for one actor in particular.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, actress Fiona Shaw (who plays Carolyn on the series) revealed that she found herself hurt in the process of making the new season — and in a rather surprising way:

“If only I could say I was in the air doing a double switchback! … But, no, I was carrying logs down to the kitchen, slipped and landed five stairs down and crushed the top of my knee.”

Absolutely, that sounds painful, but the good news is that she’s okay and doing well now. She also looks to have a fascinating season ahead story-wise. We know that Carolyn is desperate to get back in the game of hunting the Twelve after being previously sidelined. We’re excited to see some of what that looks like, and of course also how far she is willing to go for her own brand of justice.

Ultimately, we recognize that Carolyn has more motivation than most to destroy the organization of assassins — she is dealing with grief. Meanwhile, for Eve this is much of her life’s work. Be prepared for things to only get more twisted and crazy as the series inches along; there are so many differing agendas and opportunities for unpredictable madness from one week to the next.

What do you want to see coming for Carolyn on Killing Eve season 4?

