Power Book IV: Force: EP 50 Cent upset over lack of season 2 renewal

Is there going to be a Power Book IV: Force season 2 renewal over at Starz? We are still confident that it’s going to happen. Nonetheless, there are absolutely a number of people frustrated over the lack of news, and that just so happens to include executive producer 50 Cent.

In a new post on Instagram this week, 50 made it very clear that he is unhappy, writing the following caption alongside a post of someone packing their things:

This is me packing my stuff, STARZ … Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed [Hightown] and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s–t I deal with over here.

So why hasn’t Force been renewed as of yet? It’s important to remember that we’re just a handful of episodes into the run, and we’ve also attributed it to showrunner Robert Munic leaving near the end of season 1. We feel like Starz will want to announce a renewal in conjunction with a new showrunner; that way, there’s a sense of confidence in whatever the future holds.

We love Force as much as anyone, but the Hightown comparison is a little bit dicey. That show has been over for a good while now and ultimately, Starz has a lot of viewership data on it. We don’t think it being renewed has anything to do with Force, but we do wonder if 50’s comments will lead to some quick action on a renewal in the near future.

