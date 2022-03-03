The Conners season 4 episode 15 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s big episode, it of course makes sense to want more of The Conners season 4. After all, this is one of the more emotional episodes the show has ever delivered. Isn’t it natural to want more insight on a follow-up?

Well, here is what we can tell you for the time being: The network wants you to sit back let your thoughts on tonight’s episode linger. After all, there’s nothing more on the air for the next 14 days. There is a repeat scheduled for March 9, and then on the 16th you will see an installment titled “Messy Situation, Miscommunication and Academic Probation.” Because we’re still a good ways away from that story arriving on the network, there’s not that much in the way of news about it yet.

Odds are, you will hear a little bit more about this episode over the course of the next week or so; ABC didn’t want to take too much focus away from what you are going to get tonight.

As for the long-term future of the series, we do still think that is fairly solidified. We have a hard time thinking that The Conners is going to be wrapping up anytime soon, but the final verdict is going to come down to what the cast want to do. We know that John Goodman is pretty darn busy balancing out this show with his work on The Righteous Gemstones but for now, he still seems more than happy to tackle both. (Odds are, we’re going to get news of season 5 at some point before we get deep into May; we’ll just have to be pretty patient on that.)

