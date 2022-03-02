Chicago Fire season 10 episode 15 spoilers: ‘The Missing Piece’

Just in case you are curious to learn a little bit more about Chicago Fire season 10 episode 15 on NBC, there is a lot to dive into here.

So where should we begin? We suppose the most natural place is with the title of “The Missing Piece.” Odds are, this title is a reference to the Stella Kidd storyline mentioned in the synopsis below:

03/09/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Following an injury in the aftermath of an industrial fire, Severide and Seager work together to investigate an anonymous tip. Kidd searches for the right person to fill the open spot on Truck 81. A possible new recruit to 51 gets tested at a call. TV-14

Who can be found in order to properly fill that void? That’s not a question that can be answered immediately, as sometimes it takes a good bit of time to find someone who fits the rest of the team insofar as chemistry goes. It’s not just about being good at the job; instead, it’s about making sure that you can be a good influence on those around you and that you make the overall work experience that much better.

As for Severide and Seager working together again, we imagine that it’s going to much of the same to what we’ve seen so far this season. We do wonder sometimes if Kelly is ever going to transition over to being in OFI full-time and not sticking around 51 at all, but that’s not necessarily one of those things we want to see. For starters, we like having him around some of the other characters within this world! Also, there’s the added component of him not having to deal with Seager all of the time. She’s made her interest in him very clear over the years.

