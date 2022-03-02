Is Grace Park leaving A Million Little Things? As you prepare for season 4 episode 11 on ABC next week, you may find yourself wondering about that very question.

For the time being, we unfortunately can’t say anything one way or another. The only thing that is assured is that moving forward, there are some significant issues coming Katherine’s way. She will find herself hospitalized and anytime that happens to a character on the show like this, it’s absolutely a cause for concern. Hopefully, she will pull through, especially since she is right at a point where she is starting to learn and recognize some new things about herself.

To get a few more details on this particular story to come, just go ahead and view the attached synopsis:

“piece of cake” – When Katherine is rushed to the hospital in an emergency, Eddie and the rest of the group show up to be by her side. Maggie finds herself at a crossroads with Cam, and Eddie pledges honesty with Anna on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is this episode going to be the end of the road for Maggie and Cam? We would not be surprised, mostly because it’s never felt like these two are going to go the distance. Cam was not set up to be some longtime part of the show, and there’s always going to be something between Maggie and Gary. It’s pretty hard not to see that when you consider everything the two have them have gone through in their lives over the years.

Are you worried that Grace Park could be leaving A Million Little Things, or that something truly devastating is about to happen to Katherine?

