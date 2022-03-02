Big Brother Canada 10: When will live feeds begin?

When will the live feeds begin for Big Brother Canada 10? In light of the big premiere tonight, this feels like the perfect time to raise the question.

Ultimately, nothing is 100% confirmed on this just yet, but we can at least make certain assumptions based on what we’ve seen in the past. Typically with the Canadian version of the show, we don’t get feeds until after the first eviction. That means typically that we’re stuck waiting for a day or two after the show returns.

Do we get some good content from the feeds? Absolutely, but we’re also not going to sit here and pretend that it’s always that easily accessible. Feeds are down significantly more in Canada than they are for the US version of the show, which is of course a consequence in part to them being free. Nonetheless, this is still the best way to find out about competition winners, nominations, and more before you see them on the show.

Why are the feeds down more in the Canadian version? A lot of that has to do with content. There are often more tasks on Big Brother Canada than the US version — not all of them advance the game, but some are still hilarious. One of the best moments in the show’s history is Jon and Allison getting totally blasted in the Diary Room. One of the other reasons has to do with sponsored segments — we know that not everyone loves them, but they manage to keep the show on the air. There’s a much smaller pool of viewers north of the border and feeds are free; it’s hard to blame Big Brother Canada for wanting to keep themselves profitable.

Of course, we’ll do our best to have updates from the feeds all season long, so the best thing you can do is refresh the page often!

