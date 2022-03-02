Chicago Med season 7 episode 15 spoilers: Will’s settlement

There are a few different things worth thinking about as we prepare for Chicago Med season 7 episode 15 on NBC next week. What’s the first order of business here? It could be learning a little bit more about Nick Gehlfuss’ character of Will Halstead.

For most of the series, we’ve seen him grind things out at the hospital, struggle with his principles, and try to do what he thinks is right. So what happens when he gets a hefty amount of settlement money? It’s a fascinating conundrum, and it should set the stage for a really fun story coming up.

To get a few more details, all you have to do is view the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/09/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan’s cop instincts come to life when he suspects his patient may be a drug dealer. Will must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement. Charles and Vanessa help a patient who believes she’s infested with parasites. Crockett and Blake are paired with an arrogant surgeon. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping that we’ll get a clear answer from Will, and when it comes to the story about Dylan, it’s a chance for him to immerse himself in a case that wouldn’t quite work for any other character. It’s one of the assets that comes with getting a former cop into the hospital as a doctor — beyond, of course, some of the various crossover opportunities that pop up over time. In general, we do think that there’s going to be a lot of stuff to explore as we get further and further into this season — the show’s gotta build towards an epic finale eventually, right?

