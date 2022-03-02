Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk on new episodes, heart incident

This week, Bob Odenkirk is in the midst of promoting his new book Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama and with that, it of course means appearances across a number of television shows.

Of course, trying to get him to talk about the final season of Better Call Saul is no easy task. It’s one of the most-anticipated shows of the entire year and with that, of course, comes a lot of expectations and secrecy. You can hear him hype up the remaining episodes briefly in the Today Show interview below, but a good chunk of this interview is spent instead on the near-fatal heart attack that he suffered while working on the show.

In this interview, Bob notes that he had just finished a scene with Rhea Seehorn (Kim) and Patrick Fabian (Howard) and had he gone back to his trailer after, he probably wouldn’t be alive. Him staying on set made it so that others could call for help and his life was eventually saved. This incident has given him a new perspective on life, most notably when it comes to his ability to be grateful for everything that is around him.

We’re sure that Odenkirk is going to feel the love quite frequently over the next several weeks, especially as we get closer and closer to the final-season premiere in April. He’s always come across as mild-mannered and funny, and that’s of course beyond just the brilliant work that he brings to the show itself.

