Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that the assumption would be for them to all be on the air. After all, we’ve already made it through the Olympics and in theory, all three of these shows should be making up for lost time.

In the end, we’re glad to say that this is precisely what’s happening — you will see all three shows in a matter of hours! There are actually multiple episodes coming over the next few weeks but tonight in particular, you’re going to see more after-effects of the global health crisis on Med while on Fire, Stella Kidd has some big choices to make about her future. Meanwhile, over on Chicago PD you will see a personal fight like no other for Burgess as she tries to keep custody of Makayla.

To get a few more details right now, be sure to view the synopses for all three of these shows below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 14, “All the Things That Could Have Been” – 03/02/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler [pandemic-related] condition. Maggie helps Will treat a patient who’s been in an iron lung for 60 years. Stevie learns hard truths about her mother. Terrell returns to Med under dire circumstances. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 14, “An Officer with Grit” – 03/02/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem. Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position. A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 14, “Blood Relation” – 03/02/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla. TV-14

Related – Check out even more news when it comes to Chicago Fire!

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med tonight?

Be sure to share all of your individual thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







