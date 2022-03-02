The Bachelor: The Women Tell All spoilers: First look at Clayton’s iteration

Are you curious to learn the schedule ahead for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor? For starters, “The Women Tell All” is airing this Monday. The promo on this past episode was a little misleading, as it suggested that the overnight dates would be coming up first. That’s not actually the case. You’ll get the tell-all special and then after that, the show will transition over into the infamous fantasy suites on Tuesday and the confession that could derail the end of the season.

It makes sense that the overnight dates be promoted top to bottom, mostly because we’ve got multiple indications already that these will be a hot mess and a half. Yet, the Women Tell All should produce some heated arguments of its own, especially when you think about Shanae, Elizabeth, and Genevieve all presumably turning back up.

The synopsis below gives you a sense of what’s going to be coming:

“The Bachelor: Women Tell All” – Get ready for a night of drama, laughter and maybe even a few tears when Clayton’s former flames reunite for the first time. Seventeen women will come together to hash out their differences, clear up any misunderstandings and apologize (or not) for bad behavior; but will it all be taken in stride, or will some ladies be hung out to dry? Later, the pressure is on when the Bachelor himself, Clayton, steps into the hot seat—these women aren’t holding back! Plus, a few special surprises and everyone’s favorite—bloopers! Buckle up, because it’s all about to go down when a special two-night “Bachelor” event begins with “The Bachelor: Women Tell All,” MONDAY, MARCH 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The problem with the special this year is that it’s probably not going to reveal much of anything new. There will be some arguments, Shanae will make people mad, and Clayton will try to make amends with his women. If there’s something more than that ahead, consider us surprised.

What do you most want to see on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All?

