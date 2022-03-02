Outlander season 6 episode 1 spoilers: A deeper dive into ‘Echoes’

It has been a long time coming, but this weekend Outlander season 6 episode 1 is finally set to air on Starz! Sunday’s episode “Echoes” will kick off the latest chapter in the Fraser family’s story, and it is one fraught with danger, trauma, and issues from the past.

We also think that this is an instance where the episode’s title isn’t necessarily a reference to just one character. The synopsis below offers up a pretty good sense of that:

Jamie’s authority is tested when an old rival from Ardsmuir shows up to settle on the Ridge. Meanwhile, Claire finds a new way to cope with the trauma of her assault by Lionel Brown.

With Jamie, the echo is clearly from Tom Christie, this old rival who shows up in North Carolina with his family. This is going to throw Sam Heughan’s character back to a difficult part of his past, and we imagine that there are going to be a lot of confrontations that go along with that. Things will turn in unexpected directions with the Christies throughout this season; even though season 6 is only eight episodes, there will be a lot crammed in here.

Meanwhile, Claire’s trauma is already very much present within this world. We saw it at the end of season 5 with some of those heartbreaking scenes, and this is not something that will just vanish from her mind. We do think she’s got a good support system around her, especially in that Jamie and Brianna both have been victims of horrific assault. Nonetheless, this is going to take time and even then, the emotional scars still remain. Outlander is a show that does occasionally give you hope, but often it comes on the other side of pain. Caitriona Balfe’s character has gone through devastating pain; we can’t assume that hope will be creeping up on the horizon right away.

