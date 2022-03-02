Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 8 (finale) preview: A look at ‘Seattle’

Next week on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 8 and with that, the end of this story. “Seattle” marks the big finale and a chance to better understand the true vision of the show.

Through everything that we’ve seen so far, we at least have a reasonably good sense of it already. This is a show about celebrity, but to be more specific, about the exploitation of celebrities and some of the assumptions the media makes. Just because someone like Pamela Anderson may court attention does not mean that she wants it from every possible venue. It also doesn’t mean that she wanted the tape out there. There’s a reason why Anderson in real life has not addressed the show, even if it carries a largely-favorable opinion of her. It feels like all of this is a time of her life that she would rather not relive.

Hulu is not revealing too much about the story of “Seattle” as of yet, save for the short synopsis below:

A cocky young Internet entrepreneur enters the picture, changing everything.

Of course, we don’t necessarily think that there is some huge, overarching reason to have a great deal of suspense here for what is coming up next. If you have watched the show so far, then you more than understand what we’re seeing and how the narrative could unfold. We also know already how it ends. This saga leads to so many others down the road about a number of other celebrities, and all of them prove to be life-changing within their own right. The part of Pam’s story that was so complicated is that it all unfolded at the advent of so many different things, whether it be the internet, the early days of cell phones, or of course the dominance of tabloids.

