When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: When will a Mayor be elected?

Just in case you forgot, When Calls the Heart season 9 is finally going to premiere on the Hallmark Channel this weekend! This season has been a long time coming, but we’ve got a lot of hope that it’s going to come back with drama, romance, and everything else we’ve been wanting to see for quite some time.

We know that the relationship between Elizabeth and Lucas has been a primary selling point of the new season, but there’s something else worth thinking about here, as well: What’s happening with the Mayoral election in Hope Valley? There’s been a lot of buzz around that entering the new season. We wondered if this was going to be a plot that was around for the bulk of the season, but the season 9 episode 2 synopsis hints we’ll get an answer sooner rather than later:

Hope Valley elects a new mayor. Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”) and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) try to find the “little moments” in their relationship. Elizabeth offers to help Nathan (Kevin McGarry, “Heartland”) with his horse after the hit-and-run, but it’s newcomer, Mei (Amanda Wong, “Raise a Glass to Love”) who connects with Newton.

One thing that we’re appreciating leading up to the season 9 premiere is that Nathan is still going to be very-much involved. We know how divided much of the fandom was over the love triangle and while we’re thrilled that Lucas and Elizabeth are together, we didn’t want to see that character left behind. Nathan deserves a beautiful story moving forward and hopefully, it’s one that includes a chance for him to find love. He deserves that and in the end, When Calls the Heart is very-much about delivering some of those big love stories.

