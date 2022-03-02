A Million Little Things season 4 episode 10 promo: Maggie’s big birthday

Tomorrow night on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 10, a huge occasion is going to be upon us. It’s Maggie’s birthday! Sure, there’s a part of this that we expect to be a fun, lighthearted celebration.

Yet, milestone birthdays like this are also when people start taking a more serious look at your life and what you want. For Maggie, we’re sure there is going to be a lot of self-analysis going on here. We know that she’s in a relationship with Cam, but is she fully happy? She may spend a lot of time reflecting on her past with Gary in this episode — as a matter of fact, we expect that. She knows that the two have gone through a lot together. She even claims in the promo below that he is one of the reasons why she is still alive!

All of this is ultimately leading to that moment in the elevator, which you have seen teased on a number of occasions already. What’s going to happen there? We’re not guaranteeing anything when it comes to Gary and Maggie, but it’s clear there is a conversation that needs to be had here.

So what’s coming up elsewhere in this episode? We could see Katherine experience a little bit of heartbreak, while Rome is going to do everything in his power to ensure that he is not defined by his depression. He knows that this is not going to be an easy thing for him to get past, but we’re going to see him trying. In a number of instances, this is the most important thing.

