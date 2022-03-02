Snowfall season 5: Why did Rob have to die? Damson Idris explains

Sure, we’re only a couple of episodes into Snowfall season 5, but we’ve already seen a pretty high body count.

While we lost people like Grady and Thad, they weren’t big-time characters in the show’s lore like White Rob. He was killed in the first two episodes, and it represents precisely the guy Franklin Saint now has to be. This isn’t a total stranger to him — they’ve known each other for a good chunk of their lives and there’s such a history there.

So why did Franklin do this? Were there different routes that he could have taken? In the end, a lot of this comes down to trust — or at least that’s what Damson Idris himself had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

“Franklin couldn’t trust him anymore … He thought about what Veronique said about protecting her and their family and he just couldn’t risk Rob flipping on him. Rob was already telling people their business and he didn’t know how far Rob was willing to go. Rob was someone Franklin had known his whole life. But it also sets it up perfectly to show Franklin is in a completely different space right now and nothing can come before his family and his business.”

If Franklin is willing to take out White Rob, he could very well do that to a number of the people in his life. For the time being, that seems to be one of the big takeaways that we have from this show.

