Survivor 42 spotlight: Jenny Kim maps out her plan in the game

Jenny Kim is one of the more intriguing competitors entering Survivor 42, largely because of her self-awareness. This is someone who knows the game, knows herself, and recognizes that she’s not going to be the best at everything. She also even recognizes that it will be hard for her to recognize that since she always strives for perfection.

On paper, Jenny feels like one of those classic players who could be underestimated early on in the game, but also make it far if she plays her cards right.

Watch our review of the Survivor 41 finale! Be sure to take a look below for all of our thoughts on how it concluded. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there will be more coverage coming of season 42 moving forward.

In terms of who she is as a person, Jenny has a unique backstory. She was born and raised in Brooklyn as the daughter of South Korean immigrants, and she still lives there today and works as a creative director. She probably doesn’t have the “survival” experience that some other competitors do, but she may be one of the best social gamers out there. At 43 years old, she can hopefully relate to a lot of players both younger and older than her.

What’s one of her goals? Per the casting video over here, she’d love to make Jeff Probst go “wow.” Her plan is to make big moves, but she doesn’t want to do any of them too soon. She wants to hold back in the early going and come alive later. So long as she can avoid danger early on, this could be effective! We foresee her biggest challenge being in the first couple of Tribal Councils, given that she probably isn’t the physical threat that some other people are.

We like what Jenny brings to the table — though we can say that about a lot of the players this season. There’s a big emphasis these days on casting people who feel unique and are passionate about both the game and sharing their stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

How do you think that Jenny Kim is going to far on Survivor 42?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way and we aren’t going to want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







