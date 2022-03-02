Superman & Lois season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Superman, locked up?

As we prepare for Superman & Lois season 2 episode 7 on The CW next week, we raise one simple question. Why would anyone lock away one of the most important forces of good in the world?

Superman will start off “Anti-Hero” in a really difficult spot: Separate from what he does best. Arresting Clark Kent puts him in a challenging position, and it also has us pounding our head against the wall over Lt. Anderson’s decision. The promo below does mention that heroes are divided and villains are united, and we’re seeing that clearly at this point. Ally Allston is setting herself up more and more to be one of the principal villains this season.

While all of this is going down for Superman, Lois has her hands full, as well. The promo suggests that she and Jonathan both could be facing one of their most emotional stories yet. The full Superman & Lois season 2 episode 7 synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s next:

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci (207). Original airdate 3/8/2022.

We’ll continue to give this show all the credit in the world for doing what feels in some ways in possible: Creating real, high-stakes conflict for a character who is almost unstoppable. This is not an altogether easy thing to do without the story moving in a cheesy direction.

