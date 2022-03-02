How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 9 preview: The last before finale

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 9 — or, at the very least, what could?

Well, we should start off by noting this: We are inching ever closer to the big season finale. There are only ten episodes set this go-around, though we know there is a 20-episode season 2 coming down the road. It’s a little too early to tell what the future is going to hold, or when some of those episodes are going to premiere.

As we approach episode 9, it feels like Sophie’s love life has to take center stage. She’s starting to realize that she may not have a future with Drew, mostly because he doesn’t believe that her photography is something that she should commit to as a legitimate career. He’s a guy who seems settled into a very particular way of living, and he doesn’t have those big dreams in the way that she does. This is what makes Jesse appealing to her all of a sudden — he doesn’t have a ton of money to his name, but he keeps fighting for what he believes in. The two kissed at the end of episode 8 and that’s poised to make things really messy moving forward. We’d assume that she and Drew are done, but does this make Jesse the Father? Hardly. Remember that it would be very early for that truth to be revealed. Also, the two kissed in a period of heightened emotion and having something between them now doesn’t mean they’ll even be together for a few episodes.

There is one other factor that could play a role here: Jesse’s ex, who is breaking big now with a song that is very-much about their relationship. If she finds her way back into the picture, things get complicated all over again.

