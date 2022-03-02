Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in diving into that question and/or looking ahead to the future, we’re happy to help today on both fronts!

The first thing that we should do here, though, is make it clear that you’re going to be waiting a while (again) to see the series back on the air. There is no new episode for any FBI show this week thanks to the State of the Union coming on the air. This show not be a surprise to any longtime TV fan out there. After all, this is the sort of thing that tends to happen just about every year around this time. It’s just extra-frustrating this year since it’s right on the heels of the show just coming back from the Olympics.

Luckily, this hiatus is not going to be anywhere near as long. There is a new installment coming next week titled “Snakes” and if you look below, you can dive all the way into what you can expect to see:

“Snakes” – When a couple flees to Albania while awaiting sentencing for bilking millions in [pandemic-related] relief funds from the U.S. government, the Fly Team and Jaeger must contend with the wife’s menacing crime family as they try to track the duo down. Also, Kellett works the case from Budapest as she and Forrester try to regain their professional boundaries, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’ll get ahead and admit that we’re slightly disappointed there is no formal mention of actual snakes anywhere in here. Wouldn’t that have made everything so much crazier? We tend to think so.

