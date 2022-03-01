Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Is the momentum for season 5 going to keep rolling into episode 15?

As so many of you probably realize at this point, we’d love nothing more than to have another episode of the Fox series on the air sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, we’re not going to get it. There is no new installment on the network tonight, with the reason being very much expected: It’s the State of the Union. This is something that is broadcast year after year across all major networks, and we don’t see that tradition changing anytime soon.

Instead, you are going to be waiting until Tuesday, March 8 to see an episode titled “In for a Penny,” one that could reveal some shocking truths about Cade’s past. As the preview below reveals, she’s running from some particularly dangerous people, or working in order to track them down. Maybe she’s an undercover agent; or, perhaps she’s in witness protection? Either way, there is a reason why she has virtually no online footprint.

To get a few more details about this story if you haven’t seen them already, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 15 synopsis below:

As his clinical begins, Devon treats his first patient with a revolutionary medical fluid that doesn’t go as planned. Meanwhile, an overdosed John Doe is rushed to Chastain, leading Conrad straight into a much bigger scandal than he expected. Then, a shocking secret regarding Cade’s past is discovered in the all-new “In for a Penny” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-515) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The other bad news is that it’s looking like there is a repeat coming on Fox on March 15 — in other words, much of the remainder of this story could be drawn out.

