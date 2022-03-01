The Amazing Race 33 finale sneak peek: Prepare for the final legs!

Tomorrow night on CBS prepare to watch The Amazing Race 33 finale, and the end of what has been, by far, the weirdest season on record. There are four teams remaining in Arun & Natalia, Ryan & Dusty, Raquel & Cayla, and Kim & Penn. One of them will be eliminated in the first hour tomorrow night, where as the other three will compete for the grand prize.

Before getting into the teams further, here is how CBS is describing these final episodes:

“No Room for Error / In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods” – After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series, Wednesday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Ultimately, they aren’t giving much away here. That much is clear. The same goes for the sneak peek at the bottom of this article, which serves mostly as a recap for all that has transpired.

Who is going to win?

We’d love to be wrong, but it’s easy to assume that Arun & Natalia will end up in fourth. They’ve never placed higher than third all season and ultimately, they just have a huge Achilles’ heel in navigation. They’re also not the fastest or the strongest team left and would either need to excel at a non-physical task or rely on the mistakes of others to win.

The other three are a little more evenly matched. From a physical stand point it’s easy to label Ryan & Dusty as the winners just because they are faster and stronger than the other teams, but they’ve been trending down the past few weeks thanks to their impatience and bad decision-making. They could easily still win, but they’re not the dominant force they were earlier on. Kim & Penn are safe bets just because they have been fairly consistent and don’t let the stress of the race get to them all that much.

Yet, we almost think that Raquel & Cayla are going to be the champs here! While they don’t necessarily seem to be strongest at any one thing, they’re incredibly consistent and haven’t finished lower than 6th all season. They are also finding their stride at the perfect time and are coming off of a first-place finish.

Related – Check out some other updates now on The Amazing Race, including other details on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 33 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







