Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 promo: Eve’s dangerous mission

For those who have not already seen it on AMC+ Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 is poised to arrive on BBC America this weekend. So what is it going to bring to the table? Think of course of more drama, coupled with Eve and Villanelle each going to extremes to ensure that they can meet their goals.

Let’s start things off here with Sandra Oh’s character, who has already made it clear that she will stop at nothing in order to take down the Twelve. You can argue that at this point, she’s bordering on having a death wish with what she is trying to accomplish. Good on her for being driven, but it’s getting less and less likely that she comes out of this alive. In the promo below she’s warned about the danger she is throwing herself into, but to what extent does she even care.

So what’s ahead for Villanelle? The promo suggests that her personal Jesus will still be around, and she continue to battle who she wants herself to be. There’s a part of her now that recognizes that she can be more than just a killer, but does she like being a killer? One of her biggest issues is that so much of her identity is tied to what Eve thinks of her and so long as that is the case, she may have a hard time uncovering things for herself. It helps to set the table for a weird, messy batch of episodes to come, and that’s a bit part of what makes this season so exciting.

