Hightown renewed for a season 3 at Starz!

Today, Starz decided to no longer keep us in suspense: There will be a Hightown season 3 coming down the road!

While we wanted there to be another chapter of this story, there was never any confirmation that it would happen. It has a smaller audience compared to most of the network’s other scripted dramas, but it’s well-acted, compelling, and features Monica Raymund delivering a fantastic performance week in and week out. More people should be watching it, and we absolutely think that season 3 is going to have a lot of stories to tell based on how season 2 ended.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, here is what Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for Starz, had to say:

“‘Hightown’ is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season … We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

With this renewal coming out at this point, there is at least a chance that Hightown season 3 could premiere either in late 2022 or early 2023 — the shorter the hiatus with a show like this, the better since you want to ensure you keep its momentum going.

While there isn’t a lot revealed yet about what’s coming up next, we would assume that the new season will focus on Raymund’s Jackie trying her best to push her career forward while also continuing to deal with the aftermath of the mistakes she made at the end of the season 2 finale. Sobriety will always be a challenge for her, as will defying the expectations of those around her. Cape Cod is such a fantastic setting for this series; it offers a rich and complicated backdrop that you don’t really see anywhere else.

