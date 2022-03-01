Chicago Fire season 10 episode 14 promo: Hang on, Severide!

When Chicago Fire season 10 episode 14 arrives on NBC next week, you are going to see something we all saw coming: Severide in danger.

Ultimately, let’s remember that there have been about 50 occasions over the past ten seasons where the life of Taylor Kinney’s character was hanging in the balance — for this particular episode, we mean that almost literally. He’s left to dangle in the air amidst a complicated rescue, and this has most of Firehouse 51 concerned for him.

Are we worried? Maybe to some extent, but it’d be completely out of the show’s character to kill off one of its most important characters in the early days of March. This is something often saved instead for either a premiere, a finale, or some installment right in the middle of sweeps. Also, Stella’s only been back for a few episodes! To get rid of Kelly at this point would be the writers twisting a knife right into the heart of every Stellaride fan out there.

In general, it’s our hope that this episode (titled “An Officer with Grit”) proves to be a fantastic showcase for this character. Also, a great rescue from start to finish. While we love the big character moments, sometimes a show like Chicago Fire is satisfying just in terms of seeing some exciting action sequences that you haven’t gotten to see before. As you would imagine, some of these are a little more difficult to pull off now that we’re a full decade into the series’ run.

So what is coming for Kidd in this episode? Let’s just say that she will pursue some of her own dreams even more after at first shying away from chasing a Lieutenant position, even if it’s at a different firehouse.

