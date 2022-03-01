The Gilded Age season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Will George go to prison?

As you prepare for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 7, are we going to see some very heavy consequences coming George’s way?

One of the things that we’ve seen from George and Bertha both on this show is that damage control is a top priority for both of them. Of course, they handle it in different ways. For most of episode 6, the two tried to get out in front of the train accident as a means of fixing their reputation. George cared more about it from a business standpoint. Meanwhile, Bertha was more concerned about keeping her social status afloat. The last thing that she wants is to be viewed as some sort of pariah where the likes of Ward McAllister won’t give her time of day.

Moving into episode 7, there is all of a sudden a far greater concern for George in the threat of prison. Can someone like him really meet such a fate? Given the corrupt nature of the law, especially in this time, it’s easy to make broad assumptions that in some shape or form, Morgan Spector’s character will find his way out of this bind. Given that the HBO series already has a season 2, we’re pretty darn confident that this will happen. The question comes mostly down to how this is going to happen.

As for what else is ahead next week, let’s just say that we could be seeing yet another familiar face play a role. We’re on the other side of seeing Clara Barton and moving forward, there’s a good chance that we could see Thomas Edison, as well. Of course, we view these people in a very specific, historical context; the names on this show, however, just want to se seen next to those who they consider himself to themselves.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 1 episode 7?

