Euphoria season 3: Zendaya talks ‘hope’ after season 2 finale

At this point, so many of you are likely well-aware of how emotionally devastating the Euphoria season 2 finale proved to be. We lost Ashtray, we saw fights and/or shouting matches, and then there was everything that happened with Cal and Nate.

Yet, there was also a small sliver of hope for Rue, as the character continued her recovery and entered the season in a better place than where she started. We also think there is a light at the end of the tunnel again for her and Jules.

It’s worth noting that we’re still a long ways away from learning where things are going to go moving forward. Yet, for Zendaya it was important for fans to have something to cling to after such a difficult season. Speaking on this subject via Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what she had to say:

“There’s a dark place that hits right in the middle of the season. And it was painful for everyone involved with making it. I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here. This can’t be the end of her story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain.

“I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs … So, if you can hold onto that, if you can bear with her through those painful moments, if you can still root for her, then maybe there is some hope at the end.”

We hope that this sentiment and spirit can continue to be a part of Euphoria moving forward, even if we’re kidding ourselves thinking that the show will be all about light and positive vibes moving forward. We’re just happy to have a few moments to smile here and there.

