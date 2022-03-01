Snowfall season 5: Damson Idris, cast dive into the story ahead

Snowfall season 5 is two episodes into its run and so far, we’ve already seen great stuff! Where things get interesting is in the aftermath of what just happened with Teddy and Franklin.

Here’s a quick refresher from the end of Wednesday’s episode — Teddy turned up back in town and made it clear that not only is Grady gone, but Franklin is going to have to agree to his terms. He’s going to be the boss and this is a more brutal, ferocious version of Teddy than before. He’s a little more untethered and seems to have no issue trying to put Franklin in his place. The problem here, most likely, is that Franklin won’t take too well to that.

In a new video over at the link here, you can see Damson Idris talking about the dynamic between these two characters, and there are certainly plenty of hints that a war of sorts is set to transpire here. Both of these guys will try to enforce their will but in the end, one of them could very well break the other.

This video is also great in that it goes beyond just the Teddy conflict and takes you further into some of the other character arcs this go-around. Think in terms of people like Leon who is desperate to try and help the community, or Louie who is working with Jerome to carve out their own business. This is a complicated world with different wants and needs, and as things progress they’ll probably get messier week in and week out.

