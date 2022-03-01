All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Love and War’

Next week on The CW, you’re going to have a chance to see All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 3 — and it seems intriguing on the basis of the title alone.

“Love and War” could be a story where a lot of big stuff happens. After all, Damon is still trying to figure out how to help the baseball team, while Simone is simply trying to figure out where she stands with some of those close to her. The challenge of a show like this is showcasing so many parents of the college experience, from the successes to the struggles, to the studies to the hopes of making it big as an athlete. There’s really a lot to cover in a short period of time, especially sense you’re also exposing a lot of people to an HBCU world they may not be familiar with already.

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

GOOD INTENTIONS – When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) devise a plan to help boost the baseball team’s morale, they realize they have their work cut out for them when an unforeseen obstacle enters that could derail their efforts. Simone (Geffri Maya) tries to extend an olive branch to Thea (Camille Hyde), but things don’t turn out as she was expecting. As the RA in her dorm, Keisha (Netta Walker) is met with constant complaints and in the midst of it all, a secret she has been keeping from a friend is revealed. Meanwhile, a former student offers Amara (Kelly Jenrette) a tempting offer, but Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) makes a surprising discovery that might be of more interest to Amara. Mitchell Edwards also stars. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore (#103). Original airdate 3/7/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American: Homecoming right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American: Homecoming?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay at the site for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







