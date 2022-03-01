NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Pirates’!

Next week on NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 15, you’re going to get a chance to see an episode titled “Pirates.” Just on the basis of that alone, doesn’t it sound fun? We’re excited to see where things go from here as we get a big storyline for Jesse, and also an all-hands-on-deck situation for the rest of the team.

In a lot of ways, the title speaks for itself when it comes to what you can hope to see story-wise. Nonetheless, we suggest that you go ahead and view the full season 1 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Pirates” – As Jesse enjoys a day sailing with his daughter, Gracie (Chloe Csengery), pirates suddenly seize their yacht, take all the passengers hostage and attack Jesse, leaving it up to his team to quickly locate and rescue his daughter, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This will most likely be an action-packed installment and, ultimately, it’s going to set the stage for a lot of big stuff coming the rest of the month. The one advantage to there being such a long hiatus the past several weeks is that it left the door open for us to get a lot of stories moving forward! The plan for now seems to be to give us a new episode from tonight until we get to the epic NCIS crossover at the end of next month. If you haven’t heard much about it, over the course of THAT episode you are going to see Torres and Knight venture out to the Aloha State to assist on a case. Meanwhile, it’s certainly possible that a few other people could be involved from a distance.

